Two new rail schemes receive Cheshire East Council backing

Two potential new rail schemes which would directly impact Cheshire East look set to be “provisionally supported” by the council – but only if they’re re-worked so Crewe and the borough benefits.

The first is the proposed Liverpool to Manchester railway section of Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) project.

The second is for a Midland to North West Rail Link – a possible alternative scheme to the scrapped phase two section of HS2.

Both schemes would see several miles of new railway passing through Cheshire East.

A report to the council’s corporate policy committee said the Liverpool to Manchester proposal does not currently include any direct connectivity benefit for Cheshire East or any of its railway stations.

The Midlands to North West Rail Link, as currently proposed, does not provide the investment and connectivity benefits to Crewe that HS2 offered and does not include any improvements to Crewe station.

It also potentially proposes a tunnel that could effectively allow new services to bypass the station.

Committee members voted by 12 to one to recommend that full council “provisionally supports” the Liverpool to Manchester scheme, providing a number of conditions are met, including investment at Crewe Station.

And they said while the council welcomes progression of alternative options to HS2, they recommend the council “would only lend its support to schemes that put Crewe at the heart of the solution”.

Cllr Mark Goldsmith (Wilmslow, Ind), chair of the council’s highways and transport committee, said Crewe is the second best connected train station in the country and “it therefore makes no sense for any new HS2 rail line to miss out Crewe Station entirely”.

He added: “I support recommendation that Cheshire East backs this new HS2 scheme, provided it involves Crewe Station.

“However, we must also work with the new government directly to ensure we get the change at Crewe which is now long overdue.”

Knutsford councillor Stewart Gardiner (Con) said he believed the council should be supporting the scheme but working hard to ensure Cheshire East benefits from what is proposed.

“This is a rail project,” he said.

“It’s not something that will happen tomorrow, that will give us an instant sugar rush.

“It’s going to be painful but the success at the end will be worth it.”

Cllr Janet Clowes (Wybunbury, Con) said she supported it, but added: “I would not be able to persuade my residents, and the residents of Haslington and Shavington and Crewe, that it was worth it, unless we get that Crewe hub station.

“So, for me, that is absolutely critical.”

Council leader Nick Mannion (Macclesfield, Lab) told the committee: “Whatever happens, it’s not going to arrive for some years.

“We need a plan for Crewe, whether we get the HS2 enhancement and/or the Liverpool to Manchester railway, and I can assure people that work has recently started on looking at a plan for Crewe.”

The full council will vote on its position on the potential future rail schemes when it meets on December 11.

(Story by Belinda Ryan, local democracy reporter)