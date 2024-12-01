Seahorse Swimming Club makes splash for BBC Children in Need

Members of the South Cheshire based Seahorse Swimming Club made waves for a good cause when they raised funds for BBC Children in Need during a regular swimming session, writes Jonathan White.

The swimmers and volunteers embraced the spirit of the event by sporting bright yellow Pudsey T-shirts, creating a cheerful and vibrant atmosphere at the pool.

Adding to the fun, the club held a raffle, with all proceeds going to the charity.

Thanks to the generosity of club members, their families, and supporters, a total of £262 was raised.

The amount includes funds from a disco held earlier in the year, which contributed to the club’s efforts to support vulnerable children and young people across the UK.

The money raised through BBC Children in Need helps to fund 1,500 charities and children’s projects to the value of £91.5 million.

Gareth Roberts, Secretary of Seahorse Swimming Club, said: “It’s always good to see well-known personalities taking on challenges to raise funds for Children in Need, but Seahorse members always enjoy fundraising for this cause, especially when they get to swim in their T-shirts!

“The Club makes every effort to support this worthwhile charity every year, especially as it gives vital support to children and young people in the UK.”

Seahorse Swimming Club caters for people with disabilities and meets every Thursday evening at Crewe Lifestyle Centre.