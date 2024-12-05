Nantwich carers spread festive joy with Christmas calendar

Nantwich-based care company Right at Home South Cheshire is spreading some festive cheer for its clients with this Christmas calendar.

Carers at the organisation, based on Welsh Row, have been handing out the advent calendars to people they care for in their own homes across South Cheshire.

They first dished out the calendars last year and it proved so popular they’ve done it again this time around!

The calendars also help elderly patients develop their cognitive and motor skills as well as bringing festive cheer.

Zoe Cooper, Right at Home community engagement manager, said: “Sometimes, the little things make the biggest difference.

“When we hand out our Christmas calendars to our clients, the smiles on their faces remind us why we do what we do.

“It’s not just about giving a calendar, it’s about showing we care.

“We ran our calendar last year and it brightened up so many people’s December that we couldn’t refuse to do it again!

“None of this would be possible without our amazing team here at Right at South Cheshire who have come together to help deliver these advent calendars, just a little way of showing how they go above and beyond for our clients!”

Right at Home have also received sponsorship for the calendars from local businesses including Hall Smith Whittingham LLP, Banks Sheridan, Cheshire Cars, Ableworld, Nantwich Nutrition, and Prep-D.

The firm has also placed its own Tree of Light outside of its offices in Nantwich.

Zoe added: “This tree was placed outside our office on Welsh Row before Remembrance Day so that our staff, clients and members of the public can place a wooden plaque with their loved ones’ names on who they would like to honour.

“Now that we are entering the Christmas period, we thought it would be great to turn the tree into the Tree of Light, a way to create new memories and hold our loved ones close to our hearts throughout the festive period.”

Find out more about Right at Home by visiting https://www.rightathome.co.uk/southcheshire/