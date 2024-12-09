Nantwich disability champion makes Power 100 finalist list

Nantwich disability champion Steven Mifsud has been included in this year’s Shaw Trust Disability Power 100 finalist list.

Steven, who is deaf, founded the international access consultancy firm Direct Access.

Recognised for his work as a disability changemaker, he is being celebrated as one of the 100 most influential disabled individuals in the UK and a leader in their field.

The awards are publicly nominated and judged by a panel of 25 disabled champions including international business leader Dr Shani Dhanda, Chief Executive of Paralympics GB, David Clark and Coronation Street actor Cherylee Houston.

Steven has been recognised for Direct Access’ impact, innovation and influence in changing the perceptions and stereotypes of disability.

His consultancy firm has helped clients to become more inclusive and has included the likes of Expo City, Dubai (for the duration of Expo 2020 and COP28), Starbucks, the Royal Armouries Museums, the United Nations, Sweaty Betty, and the City of Philadelphia.

Steven said: “Being recognised for my work by my peers is incredible.

“Since founding Direct Access, our priority has remained the same: to provide accessibility expertise rooted in the lived experience of disabled people to the broadest possible amount of people.

“As someone who has been profoundly deaf for their entire life, I am proud to be working to inspire the next generation of disabled leaders.”

National charity Shaw Trust runs the Disability Power 100 to raise the profile of disabled talent and challenge the disability employment gap head-on.

Head of Disability Power 100 Alona De Havilland, said: “The Disability Power 100 is all about creating change, it celebrates ambition and achievement, and plays a role in challenging society’s perceptions of disability by recognising the strengths, contributions and successes of 100 disabled individuals each year.

“We all need role models. People who are pioneers and changemakers.

“This year we witnessed our Team GB Paralympians rightly celebrated for their elite athleticism, sporting prowess and determination to succeed.

“The Disability Power 100 celebrates disabled roles models with the same determination, expertise and ambition in all sectors from architecture to construction; finance to healthcare; transport to music.

“It is a rallying cry to future generations of leaders and a call for employers and society to recognise the talents and skills of disabled people.”

The full list of 2024 finalists can be found at www.disabilitypower100.com