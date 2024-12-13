As people get older, their metabolism – the process by which bodies convert food into energy – naturally slows down.

This change can lead to weight gain, fatigue and an increased risk of health conditions if left unmanaged.

However, understanding how to support your metabolism can help you maintain vitality and overall well-being.

Here are some effective strategies for looking after your metabolism as you get older.

Understand the Metabolic Shift

Metabolic rate declines for several reasons. Muscle mass decreases with age, a condition known as sarcopenia, and since muscle burns more calories than fat at rest, this contributes to a slower metabolism.

Hormonal changes, such as reduced levels of oestrogen and testosterone, also play a role.

On top of this, bodies become less efficient at processing nutrients, which can affect energy balance.

The good news is that tweaks to your lifestyle can counteract many of these factors and keep your metabolism working efficiently.

Taking supplements can also give your metabolism a boost. When choosing the right longevity supplement for you, a good place to start is with Naturecan’s NMN supplement, which can help support the body’s metabolic response.

Incorporate Strength Training

Building and maintaining muscle mass is one of the most effective ways to improve your metabolism.

Adding resistance exercises, like weightlifting or bodyweight exercises, into your fitness routine can help preserve muscle as you age.

Try to get in two to three strength training sessions each week, focusing on all major muscle groups.

Stay Active

In addition to strength training, regular aerobic activity is crucial. Activities such as walking, cycling or swimming improve cardiovascular health and burn calories.

Staying active throughout the day by walking, gardening or even taking the stairs instead of the lift can also keep your metabolism ticking over.

Eat a Balanced Diet

Nutrition is vital for metabolic health. Be sure to go for a diet rich in whole foods, including lean proteins, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates.

Protein, in particular, is important for muscle repair and maintenance. Foods such as eggs, fish, poultry, legumes and nuts are excellent choices.

Think about timing your meals to keep your metabolism steady. Instead of skipping meals, which can lead to overeating later, aim for regular, balanced meals and healthy snacks.

Hydration is equally important, as even mild dehydration can slow your metabolism.

Prioritise Sleep

Sleep is often overlooked but plays a key role in metabolic health. Bad sleep disrupts hormones that regulate hunger and energy use, such as ghrelin and leptin.

Strive for seven to nine hours of quality sleep per night to support your overall health and metabolism.

Manage Stress

Chronic stress can lead to raised levels of cortisol, a hormone that can negatively affect metabolism and contribute to fat storage, particularly around the abdomen.

Practice stress management techniques like yoga, meditation or even regular deep-breathing exercises to keep cortisol levels in check.

Monitor Your Health

As you age, regular health check-ups are essential to monitor factors such as thyroid function, blood sugar levels and hormone balance.

Addressing any underlying health issues promptly can help you maintain a healthy metabolism.

Summing Up

While age-related metabolic changes are inevitable, proactive steps can help you stay healthy and energised.

Taking care of your body as you age is not only about longevity but also about thriving in every stage of life.