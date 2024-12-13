New Community Sergeant for Nantwich is familiar face

The new Community Sergeant for Nantwich is a familiar face to many as it sees the return of Matt Stonier.

Sgt Stonier (pictured with previous town mayor) was a PC in the town for many years before being deployed elsewhere by Cheshire Police a few years ago.

But now he is back to the lead the Nantwich policing team, and told councillors last night (December 12) he is determined to make traditional “community” policing a priority.

He told town councillors: “I have a real passion for Nantwich, and it’s this that has brought me back to the town.

“Those who remember me previously in Nantwich will know I spend lots of time engaging with younger people in schools, and I want my officers to be visible in schools, on playgrounds and parks, running workshops.

“It’s about creating links with young people, I’m very passionate about that. We set up the annual fishing competition, we ran the Halloween trick or treat event, and attended Christmas dinners at schools.

“Investing my time with them when they are in years 2, 3 and 4 will create that relationship through to when they are 18-20.

“As the Nantwich Sergeant, I will look to build it around visibility, working with parents and their kids, and make it about engagement.”

Sgt Stonier said the short term priorities in Nantwich were to tackle retail crime at Christmas, to police the night time economy along with Pubwatch to ensure everyone’s safety, and to target anti-social behaviour and speeding.

Councillors quizzed him on how the police will tackle the “menace” of people riding illegal e-scooters and e-bikes in the town.

Cllr Riddell Graham said: “People have said to me – and I’ve seen it myself – these youths have covered faces going very fast – where are they going, what are they carrying?

“What powers have the police got to stop this?”

Sgt Stonier urged members of the public to report any incidents with e-bikes and e-scooters.

He added: “These machines are being seized, but there is difficulty in stopping them. It’s a real challenge to pursue and safely stop them.

“The last thing we want is for a youth to be significantly injured by being pursued by a police vehicle.

“The law around e-scooters is straight forward – if it’s being used in a public place, it’s an offence. They can only legally be used on private land.

“Some e-bikes are legal so it’s more challenging as it depends on wattage, but some of these high-powered ones can go 40-50 mph.

“If we can ask members of the public to report any incidents to the police. Unless people report things we don’t have a clear picture on what’s going on.”

Cllr Geoff Smith said most young people in Nantwich are “absolutely fantastic” and it was just a small minority causing problems.

He also asked police to focus on parking problems around schools in the town, as well as speeding on roads like Peter De Stapleigh Way.

(Pic: Sgt Matt Stonier at a previous town council event as PC in Nantwich in 2018)