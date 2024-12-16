10 hours ago
Reaseheath College hails T Levels as “transformative”

in News / Schools & Colleges December 16, 2024
Reaseheath College celebrates National T Levels Week by launching new courses-Marketing

Reaseheath College in Nantwich has hailed its offering of T Levels as “transformative”.

“T Levels Week” in December aimed to highlight the importance of T Levels in bridging the gap between education and industry.

The new qualifications, equivalent to three A Levels, combine academic learning with substantial industry placements.

Reaseheath offers a range of T Levels across sectors like agriculture, business, construction, forestry, and food science.

And it is launching new T Levels in Marketing, Ornamental Horticulture and Landscaping.

College Principal and CEO Marcus Clinton said: “T Levels represent a transformative approach to education, providing students with the knowledge and real-world experience to thrive in their chosen industries.

“At Reaseheath, we’re proud to lead the way with our diverse range of courses and to be introducing new opportunities in marketing and horticulture.

“This is education with purpose, setting students up for lifelong success and fruitful careers.”

T Levels Week also highlighted the partnerships between Reaseheath and employers who have enabled students to complete industry placements integral to their qualifications.

Andy Maddock, Site Agent for Balfour Beatty, has supported several construction placements.

He said: “We decided to get involved with Reaseheath College’s T Levels scheme because it offers a fantastic way to bring young, enthusiastic talent into the business.

“We’ve seen first-hand how the structured training T Levels provide can complement the practical experience we offer on site.

“It’s a win-win: the students get a real feel for the industry, and we benefit from their fresh perspectives and eagerness to learn.”

For more information about T Levels at Reaseheath and to explore the new courses, visit Reaseheath College T Levels.

