Welsh Row closed after man falls to death from Nantwich Aqueduct

in Incident / News December 18, 2024
Nantwich Aqueduct - canal

Police closed off Welsh Row in Nantwich today after a man fell from Nantwich Aqueduct onto the road below.

Emergency services attended the scene, but the man in his 70s died.

Cheshire Police said: “There are no suspicious circumstances, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Welsh Row was closed in both directions between Waterlode and the A51.

A police spokesperson said: “At 11.02am this morning (Wednesday 18 December) police were called to Welsh Row in Nantwich following reports of a man falling from the aqueduct onto the road below.

“Emergency services are at the scene with the casualty and a number of road closures are in place.”

