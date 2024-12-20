Ex kickboxer rewards loyalty and long service at Nantwich event

A security company founded by a former kickboxer brought Christmas early to employees with an awards evening at Nantwich Civic Hall.

Alpha Omega Securities owner Ken Lawton, 63, went back to his roots in Nantwich to stage the firm’s inaugural awards ceremony recognising staff who go the extra mile.

In 1978, a teenage Ken landed his first job manning the doors of a dance night at the Civic Hall.

He later went on to win the British Light Heavyweight Kickboxing Championship at the venue in 1988, one of his many victories in the ring before setting up the business.

The awards evening saw Ken cheered to the stage to pick up a surprise boxing glove trophy.

Employees were in on the secret to show their appreciation for the company culture of empowerment, training and support as new colleagues join their family-minded community.

The firm has grown from a one-man band offering door security to a workforce of more than 200 men and women.

Core areas of work are guarding public buildings and places such as town halls, markets, office blocks and shopping centres as well as parks and beauty spots.

Uniformed personnel also support street safety with day and night town and city centre patrols as well as crowd control at large events such as festivals and concerts.

Alpha Omega also has a presence at crowd-pullers such as Nantwich Food Festival and Jazz Festival, the Royal Cheshire Show and Middlewich Folk and Boat Festival.

Ken said: “The awards evening gave me a chance to say thank you to employees and business clients such as Nantwich Civic Hall and Cooper Buckley haulage in Crewe who have been with me from the start and I look on as friends.

“Alpha Omega has a national reputation for excellence and continues to grow but at its heart is the same basic principle.

“Give everyone a chance no matter what their background and with encouragement and support they will succeed.”

Awards were handed out to employees for long service, attendance, time-keeping, smart appearance and going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty.

Crewe mum Loren Shea won two awards for long service since 2005 and the Managing Director award for loyalty.

The evening also paid tribute to employees who have stepped in to offer assistance and prevent tragedy.

They were first on the scene when a teenager threatened to jump from a multi-storey car park and another was stopped in the process of attaching a rope to a tree.

In Crewe, fire was prevented when guards spotted youngsters acting suspiciously in a cemetery and called emergency services.

Crewe award winners were Oliver France, Best Driver, Terry Smith, Best Dressed Field, Romana Carter Bloor, Employee of the Year HQ, Steve Cox, Employee of the Year Field and Loren Shea, Long Service Award.

Shona Duncan, from Nantwich, was Best Dressed HQ and Tyler Hyland, Sandbach, was Motivator of the Year.

Amaka Lawton, company legal director, said: “Across the country police resources are stretched putting our trained personnel in great demand.

The sense of safety they bring to communities and events is priceless. They have saved lives and remain a source of reassurance to the general public.

“The awards evening was an opportunity to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to employees who put themselves on the front line.

“Those who quietly go about their duty in the field or in the office ensuring everything runs smoothly. All true heroes.”

Alpha Omega Securities fundraises for Mid Cheshire Hospitals Trust and supports events such as Nantwich Spooktacular.