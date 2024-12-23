Shavington panto “Red Riding hood” shortlisted by NODA

Shavington’s “Red Riding Hood” Pantomime has been nominated for 10 NODA awards, writes Jonathan White.

The 2024 panto was staged by Shavington Village Festival Committee which is celebrating the nominations from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) district awards.

Staged at Shavington Academy during February half-term, the show was watched by more than 1,000 people and has gained recognition as one of the best productions in the area.

The nominations are in a range of categories including:

• Best Comedy Performance in a Pantomime: Jonathan Brett (Bobby Shaftoe)

• Best Supporting Performance in a Pantomime: Lisa Smith (The Woodland Fairy)

• Best Staging of a Pantomime

• Best Hero/Heroine in a Pantomime: Amelia Shackleton (Belinda Hood)

• Best Pantomime Villain: William Davies (Lupus Rex, the Wolf)

• Best Pantomime Dame: Eddie Bell (Grandma Merry)

• Best Choreographer of a Pantomime: Angela Snell

• Best Musical Director of a Pantomime: Jenny Collis-Smith

• Best Director of a Pantomime: Rene Hancock & Rachel Hadzik

• Best Pantomime

A representative from the Shavington Village Festival Committee said: “We are delighted to have been nominated in so many categories for Red Riding Hood.

“These nominations are a testament to the hard work, creativity, and community spirit that made the show such a success.

“We can’t wait to entertain everyone again with our 2025 pantomime, Rapunzel by Tom Whalley.”

The district winners will be unveiled on Friday 28th February at a ceremony, with winners moving on to the regional awards in Blackpool in May.

Shavington’s 2025 production of Rapunzel will take place from Tuesday 18th to Saturday 22nd February at Shavington Academy, with tickets priced at £10.

Showtimes include evening performances at 7:15pm and a Saturday matinee at 2:15pm.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 07788 160128 or visiting www.svfc.info

The Shavington Village Festival Committee, serving the community since 1977.

