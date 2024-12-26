19 hours ago
Cheshire man scoops £1 million lottery win
19 hours ago
Fire crews tackle electricity pole fire in Nantwich
4 days ago
Round Table collects record £17,000 from Santa float
5 days ago
Nantwich girl chops off hair to raise money for cancer charity
5 days ago
Nantwich Town beat Bootle 3-1 to maintain promotion hopes
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Fire crews tackle electricity pole fire in Nantwich

in Incident / News December 26, 2024
school field - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Fire crews tackled an electricity pole fire near Nantwich on Christmas Day.

The incident happened on Dairy Lane at around 4am yesterday (December 25).

A fire crew from Nantwich were called out and Dairy Lane was closed after emergency and electricity services attended.

Power cables had failed and closures were in place as there was a risk of falling cables.

A Cheshire Fire spokesperson said: “Once the electricity was isolated, firefighters used hose reel jet to dampen down the pole after a small fire had broke out and self extinguished.

“A thermal imaging camera was used to monitor a nearby home to ensure there were no hotspots.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.