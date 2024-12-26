Fire crews tackle electricity pole fire in Nantwich

Fire crews tackled an electricity pole fire near Nantwich on Christmas Day.

The incident happened on Dairy Lane at around 4am yesterday (December 25).

A fire crew from Nantwich were called out and Dairy Lane was closed after emergency and electricity services attended.

Power cables had failed and closures were in place as there was a risk of falling cables.

A Cheshire Fire spokesperson said: “Once the electricity was isolated, firefighters used hose reel jet to dampen down the pole after a small fire had broke out and self extinguished.

“A thermal imaging camera was used to monitor a nearby home to ensure there were no hotspots.”