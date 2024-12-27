Cheshire Police make 185 arrests for drink or drug driving

Cheshire Police have issued a New Year warning to drivers after already making 185 arrests for drink or drug driving in December.

Police chiefs released the latest figures compiled between December 1 and December 27.

Now they are warning motorists ahead of the New Year celebrations next week.

They said: “A reminder as we approach New Year, alcohol and drugs can take longer to leave your system than you may anticipate.

“We will continue to target drink and drug drivers to keep the roads of Cheshire safe.”

“Think before you act.”

Cheshire Police’s Christmas operation was launched at the start of December led by Chief Superintendent Jon Betts.

He said: ”We will not allow a small minority of people ruin it for everyone.

“We want people to see our campaign and think before they act.

“We hope the message hits home and they think about how their loved ones would feel if they weren’t there over the festive period.

“If you behave safely and responsibly you can have a great Christmas. However, if you choose to make a silly decision and commit crime, then you will have no-one to blame but yourself.”

Throughout December, there have been high visibility patrols targeting drink and drug drivers, as well as stalking and predatory behaviour.

Chief Supt Betts, added: “I want to reassure the public that our efforts to keeping the county safe continues and we will do all we can to prevent and disrupt crime occurring in Cheshire.”

(Library image for display purposes only)