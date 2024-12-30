Timber man from Nantwich scoops MBE in New Year’s Honours

A Well-known timber company boss from Nantwich has scooped the MBE in the New Year Honours.

Donald Richard Potter, 79, was awarded the honour for Political and Public Service.

Donald, who is chairman of governors for Wyche Primary School in Nantwich, has been involved with the Crewe & Nantwich Conservative Association since 1983.

He has fulfilled major roles of political life including borough councillor, constituency officer, election agent, constituency president and chairman, area chairman and parliamentary candidate.

In 2008, with the death of MP Gwyneth Dunwoody, Conservative candidate Edward Timpson found himself in a by-election that allowed him to use his significant local knowledge and expertise to co-ordinate the effort.

He rapidly established several campaigning centres in Crewe & Nantwich, which gained significant media attention and drew the attention of CCHQ.

When CCHQ did contact the local association to offer further support he was able to direct funding resulting in a 19% majority for Edward Timpson, yielding the first electoral victory for the Conservative party in Crewe & Nantwich since its creation in 1983.

He has also dedicated a significant amount of time volunteering locally in Badminton, chairing the Crewe & Nantwich District Badminton League, as well as forming the Shavington Junior Badminton Club.

Donald is also the owner of a local company, which has operated for over 100 (1918) years, and which currently employs 12 people.

When he was 12, he worked for the business until his retirement.

(Image under creative commons by Peter Smithson)