Three flood warnings for Nantwich after snow and rain

Three separate flood warnings for the River Weaver in Nantwich have been issued today by the Environment Agency.

These warnings are for Shrewbridge Lodge, Lakeside View, and Nantwich Riverside.

The Environment Agency said: “River levels are rising due to heavy rainfall. Property flooding is expected.

“Areas most at risk include Shrewbridge Lodge, riverside land from Beam Bridge to the railway and some properties on Welsh Row and Holland Walk, and properties in and affected by access to Lakeside View.

“More rainfall is forecast throughout January 6.

“Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are monitoring rainfall and river levels.”

Overnight snow added to the heavy rain throughout Sunday.

There are currently 164 Flood Warnings in place across the UK after the weekend’s weather.

(Stock image from previous floods in December, by Jonathan White)