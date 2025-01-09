Nantwich will pay annual tribute to brave airman Lt Brown

Nantwich will hold its annual commemoration this weekend of the Second World War airman who gave his life to the town, writes Jonathan White.

Lieutenant Arthur Brown was the heroic United States Army Air Force pilot who steered his out of control warplane away from the town.

The ceremony will mark the 81st anniversary of his death and take place at his memorial, aka ‘Airman’s Grave’, off Shrewbridge Road on Sunday (January 12)

Lieutenant Brown, aged 23, sacrificed himself on January 14 1944, by staying at the controls of his P-47 Thunderbolt fighter aircraft to steer it away from the town centre.

His actions prevented a major disaster, with the aircraft ultimately crashing near the River Weaver behind Shrewbridge Road.

The inscription on the surface of his memorial tablet reads:

“HERE LIES 1ST LIEUTENANT / ARTHUR L. BROWN / USAAF / AGED 23 YEARS / OF NEW YORK / WHO CRASHED / IN HIS THUNDERBOLT / TO AVOID THIS TOWN / JAN 14TH 1944 / WITH SYMPATHY AND RESPECT”

A parade will leave from Brookfield House at 12:55pm, travel across Shrewbridge Road, and arrive at the Airman’s Grave at 1pm.

The service will be led by the Rector of St Mary’s Church Nantwich Rev Dr Mark Hart and will include a poignant tribute by Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock, a reading of For the Fallen by Joe O’Leary, Chairman of Nantwich & District Royal British Legion, the playing of the Last Post – a two-minute silence – and Reveille, The Kohima Epitaph read by John Dwyer, President of Nantwich & District Royal British Legion, and the laying of wreaths.

Residents and visitors are invited to attend the commemoration and pay their respects to a man whose courage and sacrifice are remembered as a cornerstone of the town’s history.

Last year, Nantwich Town Council posthumously awarded Lieutenant Brown the “Freedom of the Town” in recognition of his heroism on the 80th anniversary of his death.

The award was accepted on his behalf by his nephew, Christopher Maus, who travelled from the United States with his wife Rhonda to honour his uncle’s memory.