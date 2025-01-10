Motorists warned of delays with works at busy Nantwich junction

9 hours ago
Newcastle Road and Elwood Way junction - delays by roadworks

Drivers are being warned of major delays as a five-week programme of roadworks is set to hit one of Nantwich’s busiest junctions.

The works will take place at the junction of Newcastle Road and Elwood Way between January 20 and February 24.

It will also result in the closure of a section of Newcastle Road between Elwood Way traffic lights and the level crossing.

The junction is notoriously busy at peak times with traffic to and from the A500, town centre and to Peter de Stapleigh Way.

Cheshire East Council says the works are needed to widen the junction, as well as to renew the current traffic lights system.

Multi-way traffic signalling is likely to be in place from January 12 when tree cutting is expected to begin.

Highways said: “We are undertaking a carriageway widening of the junction on Newcastle Road.

“This includes laying a new beany kerb line, also adding some additional ducting into the grass verge behind the new kerb line.

“The traffic Lighting system is also being renewed as well as an existing streetlight being relocated due to the widening of the carriageway.”

The closure of Newcastle Road between Elwood Way traffic lights and the level crossing is due to last from January 20 to February 14.

CEC says access for emergency vehicles and residents will be maintained.

(image courtesy of Google Maps)

2 Comments

  1. Edward and Tubbs says:
    January 10, 2025 at 6:07 pm

    Good! Let’s keep people out of Nantwich, it’s a local town for local people.

    Reply
  2. David Alabaster says:
    January 10, 2025 at 4:02 pm

    Timed perfectly to snarl up traffic heading into town for Holly Holy Day on the 25th! I have pointed this out to Cheshire East Highways and the likelihood of traffic backed up on the A500 at Cheerbrook roundabout.
    Talk about planning

    Reply

