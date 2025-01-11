Rivals: Peel and stick wallpaper or traditional paper

Within the interior decor, wall decoration is one of the essential stages of renovation.

Since most homeowners would appeal to the best quality of their wallpapers, the characteristics of wall coverings can be more impressive than that.

Somebody is probably wondering which type of wallpaper represents the perfect balance of quality and price.

Let’s consider two popular types of finishing materials such as peel and stick vs traditional wallpaper and find out which type accommodates your needs more advantageously.

Traditional Paper vs Peel and Stick: Perks and Privileges

Traditional wallpaper is considered the bygone type of wall decoration. However, it is still fully applicable to your house design.

As a rule, conventional products are made of fairly thick paper, which is well-impregnated with adhesive while being pasted.

A significant disadvantage is that such wallpaper type stands out by absorbing moisture, and after drying, it shrinks.

Because of this, the material can go into bubbles.

A present-day paper covering has several benefits over other types, as well as over products of the previous generation:

● the lowest price

● unpretentiousness to the surface on which they are glued (you can glue on an old coating)

● undemanding to adhesives

● a large number of options for patterns, colours, and images

● permeable to air and moisture

● made from high-quality material and can consist of one (simplex) or two layers (duplex)

It should be mentioned that two-layer paper (duplex) coverings are more durable and can have both smooth and textured surfaces.

This product line also includes a paintable variety. Walls are covered with paper wallpaper of this universal type for any design project.

The textured surface and the ability to repaint the finishing material during a new renovation are the main advantages of this popular type.

Talking of another wallpaper type, peel and stick wallpaper is an easy-to-use and inexpensive material that can be used to decorate the walls of rooms and damp areas (kitchen, bathroom, etc.), as well as to update boring furniture and repair doors and window sills.

In its simplest form, peel and stick wallpaper is a PVC film with a layer of glue on one side and a pattern made with durable moisture-resistant paints on the other.

To prevent the rolled-up canvas from sticking together, the glue is covered with a thin layer of paper.

Peel and stick wallpaper has several perks that make it a popular choice for interior decoration:

● easy and convenient to use. Self-adhesive wallpaper is easier to install than regular wallpaper which requires the use of glue

● quick and easy to install without extra hassle

● possibility of repair and replacement

● convenient and cost-effective

● resistance to moisture and dirt

● uncomplicated maintenance

The Bottom Line

Comparing the two options, it is possible to conclude that both traditional and peel and stick wallpaper offer ease of installation, flexibility in repair and replacement, and resistance to moisture and dirt.

They are an excellent choice for those who want to quickly and effortlessly update the interior of their home or office.

Both conventional and peel and stick wallpaper turn your corporate or private space into a comfortable lagoon.

However, traditional wallpaper is a prevalent and inexpensive product, so it is much more diverse in colour and pattern than adhesive coverings.

One of the main disadvantages of peel and stick wallpaper is the limited choice of designs and patterns.

The customer may face a limited selection and not find a suitable option for their interior.

This can limit the possibilities for creative design of the space and make it less unique.

Nevertheless, removable papers win the battle when it comes to the gluing process. It is almost impossible to glue paper wallpaper on your own.

Glue has to be applied to the canvas, then the sheet should be carefully ironed along the entire length and width.

It is necessary to ensure that it does not curl up or stick to anything. As for peel and stick wallpaper, it contains a special adhesive base.

This type of cover can be peeled off without damaging the wall or base and glued in the desired place.