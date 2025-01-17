Leighton Hospital to hold recruitment day to fill 80 vacancies

Mid Cheshire Hospitals is hosting a recruitment event for theatre nurses and operating department practitioners on January 25 to fill 80 vacancies.

The event will take place in the Treatment Centre at Leighton Hospital from 10am-4pm, with interviews also taking place on the day.

Attendees should use the Treatment Centre entrance where they will be directed to the event.

The Trust has vacancies for Band 5 theatre nurses and operating department practitioners in its main and maternity theatre teams at Leighton Hospital.

There are also vacancies in the theatre team at the new Cheshire & Merseyside Surgical Centre at the Victoria Infirmary in Northwich.

The new centre, due to open in the spring, will provide state-of-the-art clinical areas to support patient care, securing local services for the community for the future.

These include two theatres covering ophthalmology, orthopaedics, pain, ear nose and throat (ENT), dermatology, and general surgery.

There will also be a treatment room, recovery area and consulting rooms.

This aims to reduce waiting times for patients, with a focus on those waiting 52 weeks for treatment.

The Trust also aims to reduce the overall backlog.

Now the Trust is looking to recruit around 80 people to fill both full and part time positions.

For the theatres, the Trust will be recruiting nurses and operating department practitioners as well as support roles including healthcare assistants, pharmacy assistants, security officers, porters, medical engineers, Estates and IT support, domestic and administration staff.

For further information, visit the current vacancies page here https://www.mcht.nhs.uk/vacancies