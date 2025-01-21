Nantwich Tractor Run raises more than £1,800 for RDA

A festive Tractor Run in Nantwich has helped raise more than £1,800 for the Nantwich Riding for the Disabled group.

Around 40 tractors adorned with Christmas lights toured the roads in and around Nantwich back in December, thrilling many spectators.

The event raised £1,808 in total through a Crowdfunder, which will go towards purchasing a new horse for the local RDA group.

Organisers recently presented a cheque to the RDA at the Royal Oak pub in Worleston, where the Tractor Run started and finished.

Liz Cleghorn, from Nantwich RDA, said: “The tractor run was a true community effort, with 40 tractors parading through the local area and gathering tremendous support.

“We extend a huge thank you to all tractors drivers who went above and beyond to decorate their tractors with amazing Christmas themes, spreading joy and festive cheer to everyone.⁣

“A massive shoutout to Dan at The Royal Oak for providing a fantastic base for the event, and to our incredible organisers Alan Ackerley for his outstanding leadership and tireless hard work, and Nikkia and Olivia for their dedication in planning and judging the best turned-out tractor.

“This event truly brought the community together and created unforgettable memories for all involved!

“Your generosity and support have already made such a difference! But we’re not stopping here.

“The Crowdfunder campaign runs until February 21, and with the additional funds, we hope to raise enough to purchase not just one, but two horses.

“This dream has become even more urgent following the sudden loss of our much-loved horse, Mac, before Christmas.⁣”

Anyone who can help can donate at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/horsesofhope⁣