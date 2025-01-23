Trust boss says work on new Leighton Hospital to start in 2027

A Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Trust boss says they are pushing for work on a new Leighton Hospital to start in early 2027.

It comes after Health Secretary Wes Streeting confirmed this week that the rebuild would go ahead for seven hospitals build wholly or mostly from RAAC.

The new Leighton Hospital, part of the trust’s “Healthier Futures” programme, will be the most digitally enabled hospital in the country.

The government said the Trust’s programme would be part of the “Wave 1” schemes with an expected construction start date of 2027-2028.

But Russ Favager, the board’s senior responsible officer for Leighton New Hospital Programme and Estates Redevelopment, said: “While the government has given an expected construction start date of 2027-2028, we are pushing ahead for a start on site of around early 2027.

“That means the people of mid Cheshire and beyond can rest assured that the Healthier Futures programme, is not slowing down. In fact, it’s the opposite.

“Our priority for this year continues to be development of our Outline Business Case (OBC), which is a massive programme of work.

“The OBC, which assesses the best option for delivering the strategic objectives and benefits within the resource envelope available, will be submitted to the NHP in 2026.

“Also planned for 2025 are a series of public planning consultation events as part of an outline planning application, which will be submitted to Cheshire East Council in the spring, with the hope of securing planning permission later in the year.

“We continue our focus on involvement, with continued design engagement work for our staff alongside our patient and carer lived experiences programme.

“We are also due to launch our Big Conversation in the next few weeks, which will involve talking to communities and partners across the region with the aim of listening, understanding, and co-creating solutions that will contribute to the delivery of our programme.

“Combined, the activities will all help shape the new hospital and the design work should be nearing completion by the end of 2025.

“Other highlights for this year include essential infrastructure work to bring power to the proposed site of the new hospital, along with putting plans in place for the procurement of the main works contractor to build the hospital.

“The development of our health and care neighbourhood is one of the biggest infrastructure projects seen in Cheshire for many years, but we recognise it will only be achieved by us all working together.

“We are wholly committed to keeping people fully up-to-date with our plans so I look forward to sharing further details with our communities, partners, and stakeholders, throughout this year.”

Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith said it was “fantastic news” for the area.

He said the scheme was “desperately needed”, and added: “After years of false hope, residents in Crewe and Nantwich will breathe a sigh of relief that we finally have a timetable for delivery thanks to Labour.”