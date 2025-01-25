South Cheshire National Trust Association to stage Nantwich meetings

The South Cheshire National Trust Association has unveiled a series afternoon talks to take place in Nantwich.

The first will take place on Wednesday January 29 at 2pm at Nantwich Football Stadium off Waterlode, with free car parking available.

Judy Popley will give a talk on “My Life at Granada Television”, remembering when major dramas were being produced at the historic studios.

Admission £3.50 for members, £5 for visitors.

The monthly talks programme will continue on Wednesday February 26 with Kevin Reynolds “Love and War – How We Created our Garden Birds” describing how the relationship evolved with the wild birds we now call garden birds.

On Wednesday March 26, David Skillen will give “Pilots and Petticoats – Women Masters of the Sky” telling the story of the early women aviation pioneers.

Trust chairman Steve Bartlett said: “We will continue to have our traditional monthly evening talks meetings in the Autumn and the Spring, but have responded to members requests to change to afternoon meetings during the winter months.

“We look forward to seeing both existing and prospective new members supporting this new initiative.”

Membership of the group is open to members and non-members of the National Trust.

It offers a programme of monthly talks, coach and car day trips, friendly lunch clubs and an annual group holiday at the same time as raising money for local National Trust projects.

Anyone interested in joining can attend a meeting as a guest or contact membership secretary on 01270 569661 or email [email protected]