Find the best jeans for your body type

Over the years, jeans and denim have become a fashion staple. But this wasn’t always the case.

As one of the most durable, versatile and comfortable fabrics, it’s no surprise that jeans are so long-lasting.

Better still, they’re worn by anyone no matter their age, gender or class thanks to their classic, timeless design. However, jeans actually come from a worker background.

Originally, they were worn by cattle hands working long hours in the saddle. Being both cheap and durable, denim made great trousers.

In the 50s, jeans became more popular on a wider level. Superstars like Marlon Brando were seen wearing them, pushing them into the mainstream.

Following that, jeans became a sign of rebellion, with the hippie era fully embracing the look in the 60s and 70s.

From here on, the look and style of jeans varied wildly depending on who was wearing them.

These days, they remain a central piece of any wardrobe, clearly highlighting the broad appeal of this clothing item.

Exploring styles

There are a variety of different jean styles available. Today these include skinny, straight, wide-leg, flare, boot cut, mom and barrel.

Each of these is good for different body shapes and fashion styles. Knowing what your body shape is, is key to helping you pick the most flattering jean style.

For instance, triangle or pear-shaped bodies should look toward going for something more wide-leg.

You’re already struggling with proportions here, with typically wider hips than the shoulders.

So, to balance proportions, skinny jeans can help to do just that, pulling the focus away from your wider hips.

There is also the inverted triangle to consider. And this is where mom jeans come in handy.

They help to give you more volume in your lower half, balancing you out to match your wider shoulders.

If you’ve got a straight figure, then the best way to show this off is to add in curves. You can do this with high rise wide leg jeans.

These help to add volume to the lower half, while pinching in at the waist to provide an illusion of curves.

If you’re more of an oval shape however, you should look at straight jeans as these can help give you a more streamlined look, lengthening your legs too.

For those with an hourglass shape, you’ve already got the curves. However, to accentuated these features even more, opt for slim bootcut jeans.

This can help accentuate your legs, bringing the jeans in to the waist to show this off. The flare keeps everything balanced from top to toe.

As we’ve already touched upon, when choosing the jean, it’s not just the overall shape.

Make sure you consider the rise — mid, low, or high — when picking your jeans too, as this can make a difference to your look. Additionally, consider the type of denim.

Go rigid if you want a smarter look, or stretchy if you’re geared toward comfort.

Shopping for value

Jeans come in a wide array of brands and price points. Some can be rather pricey, which can make it hard when you’re looking for high-quality jeans when on a budget.

However, there are many retailers that offer reliable, affordable jeans for all budgets.

Debenhams, for instance, is a great place to explore a mix of luxury and budget-friendly brands.

By visiting platforms like Discoup, you can discover convenient ways to shop smarter and find what you need more easily.

You’ll also find an array of brands and options to choose from, so you’re not going to be limited here either.

Practical shopping tips

To ensure you get the best pair of jeans, make sure you know how to measure yourself properly.

Before purchasing any jeans, make sure you measure your waist, hip and in-seam to ensure the best fit.

Make sure you check the size charts provided by each brand and retailer, as these can differ wildly.

Additionally, when shopping online check the fabric description too.

Sustainable options are growing more prevalent, with eco-friendly options offering soft, yet durable jeans from a growing number of brands.

Alternatively, you can opt for purchasing pre-loved jeans, saving money, and the environment in one go.

Finding the right pair of jeans is essential if you want to look good. Make sure you purchase jeans that meet your needs and preferences.

Explore the diverse options, considering quality and value while still prioritizing your own comfort.