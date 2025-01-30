Nantwich’s historic market was beaten by Shrewsbury to the title of Britain’s favourite market.

Nantwich had been shortlisted in the top 10 in the country in the “Great British Market Awards”.

And the winners were announced at a ceremony in Birmingham earlier today (January 30).

But once again Shrewsbury scooped the top honour – for the third consecutive year and fourth time in total.

Nantwich did earn a “highly commended” honour alongside Warwick, Hebden Bridge, Longsight, Wrexham and Fleetwood.

Nantwich market, which has been in the town since 1500, is run by Nantwich Town Council with indoor stalls in the market hall and outside on Churchyardside.

A spokesperson for Nantwich Town Council: “Firstly, our congratulations go to Shrewsbury Market, who picked up the Britain’s Favourite Market Award for the third year running.

“We are very proud that Nantwich Market is bringing home a ‘Highly Commended’ Award, from the Great British Market Awards, which is recognition of an exceptional entry to the awards.

“This is the first year Nantwich Market has entered such awards and had to submit a very detailed report on their recent achievements to be considered for the Best Small Indoor Market category.

“We are extremely proud of our traditional market and the traders who make it such a draw to the town. Nantwich Town Council are working with traders to introduce more activities and events at the market, to continue its success in the future.”

Members of the public had initially voted for Nantwich for several weeks before the voting closed, ensuring it secured a place in the UK’s top 10.

Nantwich Town Council clerk Samantha Roberts said: “The town council has been working hard with traders over the last 12 months to ensure our traditional market continues to thrive in a rapidly changing retail landscape.

“As a market town with a rich history and a focus on offering a genuine, authentic market experience, we’ve become a destination for visitors from across the North West and beyond.”

Nantwich Market stocks a variety of fresh produce and household items and opens on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

On the last Saturday of every month, there is also a Farmers’ Market on the Town Square which often features more than 35 local producers and makers.