Nantwich pubs and restaurants adapt for “outdoor” opening

in Environment / Health / Human Interest / News April 12, 2021
bench bistro outdoors

Pubs and restaurants in Nantwich have been adapting their premises to take advantage of “outdoor” reopening of hospitality from today (April 12).

Venues can now serve drink and food to customers outside under the latest stage of the Government’s roadmap out of the Covid pandemic lockdown.

And owners of venues such as Bench Bistro, The Cat, and The Leopard among others have been revamping their premises to cater for a much-needed return of customers.

Key has been adapting outdoors for all weathers, with teepee style tents or marquees being used, as well as outdoor heaters.

Bench Bistro has benefited from a joint investment by publicans Richard and Verity and Punch Pubs & Co as part of their Inside Outside investment scheme.

It has been able to transform the pub’s outside space.

They have thrown out old picnic benches and replaced them with stretch tents, fresh furniture, planting, and new decking, including a new outdoor bar.

Richard said: “We are over the moon with our new outdoor space and overwhelmed by the reaction of our community already.

“We understand the need to provide a warm, welcoming environment for guests to enjoy outdoors.

“Whilst restrictions are in place, and people feel more comfortable being outside, we’re doing everything we can to bring the pub’s great atmosphere out here.”

Bench Bistro

Bench Bistro

Punch Operations Manager Andy Wilkinson added: “The Inside|Outside scheme has given Punch the opportunity to work closely and jointly invest with some fantastic entrepreneurs.

“Working with great Richard and Verity, we have developed outdoor spaces that will not only allow our pubs to welcome more guests safely during a time with Covid restrictions, but has made great improvements to businesses for the long term.”

Staff at The Cheshire Cat on Welsh Row have also been busy preparing its outdoor area at the rear and side.

They said: “The team have been working extremely hard to get everything in place and we can’t wait to welcome you back!

“As always, our priority is to keep everyone safe and we continue to be Covid Compliant.

“We have also introduced lateral flow testing for team members, giving you extra peace of mind.”

cheshire cat outdoor area

Cheshire Cat outdoor area

And The Leopard has added a second large marquee in its beer garden off London Road to welcome back more customers.

It has also introduced a new “app” ordering system to ensure customers don’t need to queue at the bar.

“All food and drink orders are now to be placed through the “Order Me…” App,” it says.

“We have worked hard to develop the App to ensure fast and efficient service, and it also means we can have as many of our lovely customers in the beer garden as possible!”

For more details on all these venues and more across Nantwich visit their Facebook pages.

PLEASE SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES

second marquee at the leopard pub beer garden

Second marquee at The Leopard

