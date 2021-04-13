Nantwich Museum to deliver online talks this spring

Nantwich Museum is to stage a series of online talks considering different aspects of life in and around the town over several centuries.

They are designed to welcome in the re-opening of the museum on Pillory Street after the latest lockdown.

There will be an online evening talk 7pm Wednesday May 12, “The Development of Nantwich” by Keith Lawrence, observing that first there was just Acton, then the Normans built a new town.

Afternoon talks have been arranged as follows.

Wednesday 19 May. Life During the Siege and Battle of Nantwich by Helen Cooke. Prior to the Battle of Nantwich in January 1644, the town (the last Parliamentarian stronghold in Cheshire) was besieged for around six weeks. This talk will explore what life would have been like at the time and the impact on people of events leading up to the Battle.

Wednesday 26 May. Worleston Dairy Institute by Bill Pearson. In the year that Reaseheath College celebrates its centenary, this talk goes back to 1886 (and beyond) to celebrate the people, and organisations, that started it all off. This is the remarkable, and largely untold, story of how a Cheshire farmer got together with a Manchester dairyman and created the UK’s first ever Dairy School – shaping Agricultural Education for many years.

Wednesday 2 June. Crewe Hall at War by Graham Dodd. Considering the involvement of the estate in wars from medieval times to the twentieth century including the Battle of Poitiers, the English Civil War and the Second World War. Particular attention is given to the military occupation of the estate during the Second World War and its use as a prisoner of war camp.

Wednesday 9 June. Myths of the First War; Nantwich in focus by Keith Lawrence. There is a Grand Narrative of the Great War that we all know but is it true? Examples of misunderstandings about what happened in Nantwich and Nationally will be discussed.



Wednesday 16 June. Roman Nantwich by Bernie Strawson. Over the last 20 years there has been a seismic shift in our understanding of the importance of Nantwich to Roman Cheshire – thanks to a handful of archaeological digs around the town. The talk reviews the evidence to build an up-to-date image of the Roman town of Nantwich.

Participants can join the talks from 1.50pm for a prompt start at 2pm.

Full instructions for joining will be provided when booking.

The cost is £5 per talk with all proceeds supporting the work of the Museum.

Tickets can be obtained online at https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/our-shop

The museum is scheduled to re-open to the public 10.30am Thursday May 20, initially for three days a week, Thursdays-Saturdays.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.