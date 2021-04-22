Arsonists hunted after large fire sparked in Nantwich park

Police and fire chiefs are appealing for witnesses to track down arsonists who piled up rubbish and started a large fire in a Nantwich park.

The incident happened in Brookfield Park off Shrewbridge Road – a site which has suffered some anti-social behaviour in recent weeks.

It’s believed culprits clambered into nearby allotments and dragged large wooden pallets and other items into the park to start the blaze.

Newly planted trees were also pulled up and thrown on to the fire.

One resident who lives nearby said: “It was a substantial fire which needed two fire engines.

“Pallets from composters had been stolen out of the allotments and set alight with the newly planted trees, which had just about survived the previous attacks, pulled up and thrown on the fire.”

The incident happened at around 10pm.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “On arrival the crew found a quantity of rubbish well alight.

“One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the flames.

“It is believed that this fire had been started deliberately.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 969668.”

We revealed last week how angry residents, councillors and environmental groups hit out at the vandalism and damage on the park.

New trees have been deliberately damaged, broken glass left strewn around the park including the children’s play area, and piles of rubbish dumped.

Nantwich Police say they have stepped up patrols around the area.

(Images courtesy of Nantwich News reader)