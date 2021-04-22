8 hours ago
Arsonists hunted after large fire sparked in Nantwich park
14 hours ago
New Reaseheath ‘bypass’ road to open by February 2022
2 days ago
Nantwich racer Jordan Witt’s mixed fortunes at Fanatec GT2 event
2 days ago
Nantwich Town to face Altrincham FC in pre-season friendly
3 days ago
Nantwich “Covid” heroes honoured in town council awards
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Arsonists hunted after large fire sparked in Nantwich park

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News April 22, 2021
damage caused by fire on brookfield park

Police and fire chiefs are appealing for witnesses to track down arsonists who piled up rubbish and started a large fire in a Nantwich park.

The incident happened in Brookfield Park off Shrewbridge Road – a site which has suffered some anti-social behaviour in recent weeks.

It’s believed culprits clambered into nearby allotments and dragged large wooden pallets and other items into the park to start the blaze.

Newly planted trees were also pulled up and thrown on to the fire.

One resident who lives nearby said: “It was a substantial fire which needed two fire engines.

“Pallets from composters had been stolen out of the allotments and set alight with the newly planted trees, which had just about survived the previous attacks, pulled up and thrown on the fire.”

fire on brookfield parkThe incident happened at around 10pm.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “On arrival the crew found a quantity of rubbish well alight.

“One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the flames.

“It is believed that this fire had been started deliberately.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 969668.”

We revealed last week how angry residents, councillors and environmental groups hit out at the vandalism and damage on the park.

New trees have been deliberately damaged, broken glass left strewn around the park including the children’s play area, and piles of rubbish dumped.

Nantwich Police say they have stepped up patrols around the area.

(Images courtesy of Nantwich News reader)

brookfield park rubbish fire

Tags: , , ,

2 Comments

  1. wolstej says:
    April 22, 2021 at 8:13 pm

    I feel really sorry for the residents of Shrewbridge Road, they have been enduring weeks of antisocial behaviour. It seems to me there is practically no police presence in Nantwich unless speeding down London Road counts as a ‘patrol’. Maybe it’s time for a boost in police numbers (or some vigilantes…)

    Reply
  2. Anne el Kerin says:
    April 22, 2021 at 6:06 pm

    we hope vigilantes dont step up there threat

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Fundraising Event in support of Hei...
Show all of Latest Listings