RSPCA boosts partnership with Nantwich Foodbank to help pet owners

in Charity news / Human Interest / News April 29, 2021
foodbank and RSPCA help pet owners

The RSPCA has expanded its Foodbank partnership to cover Cheshire for pet owners who are struggling.

Foodbanks in Nantwich, Mid Cheshire, West Cheshire and Warrington will benefit from the scheme which first launched by the RSPCA last year.

Deputy Chief Inspector Alison Fletcher decided to link-up with Foodbanks in the area to provide them with pet food for owners who were struggling to make ends meet.

The scheme has now been rolled out across Greater Manchester, Cheshire and Merseyside meaning it covers nearly all of the North West.

RSPCA Inspector Leanne Cragg, who works in Cheshire and Merseyside, is coordinating the project across the two counties.

She said: “This scheme is aimed at helping people in crisis by providing them with pet food to make sure they can continue to care for their pets even when times are hard.

“We know that the Coronavirus pandemic has hit people’s finances and our concern is that this could have a significant impact on animal welfare.

“By helping owners across Cheshire and Merseyside we hope to prevent that from happening.

“It’s a very rewarding part of my job to know that I’ve not only helped the animal by providing them with the diet they need, but also helped the person by making things easier for them to keep their much-loved pet.”

Leanne and her colleagues will deliver pet food to Foodbanks once a month so it can be distributed as and when it is needed.

All Foodbanks which have partnered with the RSPCA in Cheshire and Merseyside are provided by the Trussell Trust.

These include:
St Helen’s Foodbank
South Liverpool Foodbank
Nantwich Foodbank
Warrington Foodbank
West Cheshire Foodbank
Mid Cheshire Foodbank
Wirral Foodbank
Knowsley Foodbank
Compassion Acts (Southport Foodbank)
Runcorn Foodbank

As well as providing pet food, RSPCA inspectors can also refer those who are struggling so they can get food for themselves and any extra support they may need.

Pet food has been donated by members of the public through the charity’s branches to feed the animals in their care and any leftovers have been donated to the foodbank project.

Leanne added: “It’s fantastic what we can do when we all pull together and I’m so pleased we’ve been able to roll this scheme out across Cheshire and Merseyside to help pets and their owners.”

You can help the RSPCA by donating here www.rspca.org.uk/covid

