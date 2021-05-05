“Pop up” household waste service considered by Cheshire East Council

Council chiefs could stage mobile “pop-up” household waste centres in Cheshire East under plans to revamp how it runs the service.

The idea emerged when the authority approved recommendations to procure a new contract for the running of the borough’s Household Waste Recycling Centres from 2023.

The council currently runs eight household waste recycling centres (HWRC), including the busy Pyms Lane site in Crewe, for use by residents.

A public consultation on proposed scenarios for the future shape of the HWRC contract was carried out in 2020.

Now councillors have agreed to procure a new contract and to not replace Congleton’s HWRC facility once the council’s lease of the site is ended by the landowner later this year.

In the new contract, the council aims to reduce the amount of waste produced, limit the impact on the environment and reduce carbon emissions.

And the mobile ‘pop up’ household waste service could be used to help residents less able to access a permanent site.

Frank Jordan, Cheshire East Council’s executive director for place, said: “The future running costs of our HWRCs are expected to rise significantly over the coming years and are likely to amount to much more than is currently budgeted for.

“The aim of the review of the council’s HWRCs was to plan ahead for 2023 so that we can continue to enable residents to dispose of and recycle their waste responsibly, whilst balancing the financial pressures over coming years.”

A further decision on the number and distribution of household waste recycling centres that will be operated from 2023 will be taken following market engagement, consultation and procurement exercises.

Mr Jordan added: “Minimising waste in the first place is by far the best environmental and economic solution to tackling waste management.

“We continue to encourage residents to play their part in protecting our planet by reducing the amount of waste they produce and reusing or recycling wherever they can.”