10 hours ago
Crews tackle kitchen fire at Nantwich house
23 hours ago
Nantwich Museum reopens with talk and Camera Club exhibition
1 day ago
Hankelow polling station moved on election day due to fire
2 days ago
Cllr Stuart Bostock elected as new Mayor of Nantwich
2 days ago
Flood concerns raised by new housing plan by river in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Crews tackle kitchen fire at Nantwich house

in Incident / News May 7, 2021
bridle hey - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

A woman escaped injury after a fire in the kitchen of her Nantwich home.

The fire broke out on Bridle Hey at around 10.20am yesterday (May 6) and three appliances from Crewe and Audlem attended.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

A large fan was then used to ventilate the area.

The gas and electric supply to the property was isolated.

The crews then cut away affected areas of the kitchen and checked for any signs of fire spread.

One woman was assessed on scene by paramedics but did not require further treatment.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Fundraising Event in support of Hei...
Show all of Latest Listings