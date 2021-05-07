A woman escaped injury after a fire in the kitchen of her Nantwich home.

The fire broke out on Bridle Hey at around 10.20am yesterday (May 6) and three appliances from Crewe and Audlem attended.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

A large fan was then used to ventilate the area.

The gas and electric supply to the property was isolated.

The crews then cut away affected areas of the kitchen and checked for any signs of fire spread.

One woman was assessed on scene by paramedics but did not require further treatment.