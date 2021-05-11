Police step up presence in Stapeley amid reports of drug dealing

Police in Nantwich say they are stepping up their presence on an estate in Stapeley amid reports of problems with drug dealing.

Some residents on the Pear Tree Field/Cronkinson development say dealing has been going on for weeks “openly” with young men in cars and on bikes.

But despite some reporting it online to police, they claim little has been done so far.

One resident on Clonnersfield said: “It happens at all times.

“Blokes walking around the roundabout with rucksacks on, next minute a youth on a bike arrives and they exchanges bags.

“Large groups of kids just hanging around, and a car will pull up then drives off.

“Might all be innocent but certainly doesn’t feel or look like it.

“Clonnersfield/Hawksey Drive roundabout we have seen loads of drug dealing.

“Reported it a couple of times to police online but nothing. The estate in recent months has become a different place and it’s very sad.

“A lot of people say get CCTV or a Ring doorbell but should this really be the only option?”

Other residents on the estate have posted comments on social media groups saying they have also witnessed drug deals taking place on the estate.

PC Matt Stonier, of Nantwich Police, said today: “Reports of drug use/supply on the Stapeley estate are rare and although not routinely monitored, the recent posts on Facebook were brought to the attention of local officers.

“We have since made contact with members of the community in attempt to gain more information to enable officers to then target their patrols based on when and where such activity is taking place.

“Patrols at key times will now be increased and this is supported by local officers having a more visible presence of the estate thanks to the reopening of our Tier 2 base within the community centre off Pear Tree Field.

“We would ask that anyone with information relating to drugs in the area contacts either ourselves on 101 of Crimestoppers.”