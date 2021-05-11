7 hours ago
Charity Crewe Alex football match raises thousands for The Christie
8 hours ago
Police step up presence in Stapeley amid reports of drug dealing
17 hours ago
Tarporley racer Tom Oliphant kicks off new BTCC campaign at Thruxton
1 day ago
CEC submits bid to strengthen land development planning policy
2 days ago
Brookfield Park campaigners to stage “beach” event on clean up day
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Police step up presence in Stapeley amid reports of drug dealing

in Crime / Environment / Human Interest / News / Stapeley / Village News May 11, 2021
roadshow - police chase - fraudsters

Police in Nantwich say they are stepping up their presence on an estate in Stapeley amid reports of problems with drug dealing.

Some residents on the Pear Tree Field/Cronkinson development say dealing has been going on for weeks “openly” with young men in cars and on bikes.

But despite some reporting it online to police, they claim little has been done so far.

One resident on Clonnersfield said: “It happens at all times.

“Blokes walking around the roundabout with rucksacks on, next minute a youth on a bike arrives and they exchanges bags.

“Large groups of kids just hanging around, and a car will pull up then drives off.

“Might all be innocent but certainly doesn’t feel or look like it.

“Clonnersfield/Hawksey Drive roundabout we have seen loads of drug dealing.

“Reported it a couple of times to police online but nothing. The estate in recent months has become a different place and it’s very sad.

“A lot of people say get CCTV or a Ring doorbell but should this really be the only option?”

Other residents on the estate have posted comments on social media groups saying they have also witnessed drug deals taking place on the estate.

PC Matt Stonier, of Nantwich Police, said today: “Reports of drug use/supply on the Stapeley estate are rare and although not routinely monitored, the recent posts on Facebook were brought to the attention of local officers.

“We have since made contact with members of the community in attempt to gain more information to enable officers to then target their patrols based on when and where such activity is taking place.

“Patrols at key times will now be increased and this is supported by local officers having a more visible presence of the estate thanks to the reopening of our Tier 2 base within the community centre off Pear Tree Field.

“We would ask that anyone with information relating to drugs in the area contacts either ourselves on 101 of Crimestoppers.”

Tags: , , , ,

2 Comments

  1. Ted Riley says:
    May 11, 2021 at 8:29 pm

    Well it will be seen as rare if nobody reports sightings, but I for one I cannot speak for anyone else have certainly been reporting it for years now.
    More foot patrols at night should be done, especially close to the wildlife zones

    Reply
  2. Colette Cook says:
    May 11, 2021 at 7:16 pm

    I am a volunteer at St Luke’s Nantwich
    Evidence of drug use behind shop,by bins !!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Fundraising Event in support of Hei...
Show all of Latest Listings