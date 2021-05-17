19 mins ago
Two people rescued during chip pan fire at Wistaston house
9 hours ago
Volunteers turn Nantwich tree blue to mark Dementia Action Week
3 days ago
Nantwich mum wins backing for national Be Kind Awards
3 days ago
Police hunt attacker who targeted cyclist in Crewe
4 days ago
Leighton Hospital celebrates 40,000 Covid vaccine milestone
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Volunteers turn Nantwich tree blue to mark Dementia Action Week

in Charity news / Health / Human Interest / News May 17, 2021
dementia friendly volunteers - turning Nantwich blue

Volunteers of Creating Dementia Friendly Nantwich are turning a town centre tree blue as part of Dementia Action Week.

They have decorated a tree outside St Mary’s Church in Nantwich in the colour blue, representing the Forget-Me-Not flower, the recognised symbol of Dementia Awareness.

The local group was founded by three local care organisations in 2018 and quickly grew to more than 20 volunteers, including several other local organisations.

Dementia Action Week runs from May 17 to 23.

Chair of the group and co-founder Ben Selby runs local home care company Right at Home South Cheshire.

He said: “It’s been a very challenging 18 months for the group during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning many of our efforts were paused.

“But we are now pushing forwards with our mission to make Nantwich a town that is Dementia Friendly.

“We are hoping to re-open our popular Thursday Club this summer, offering people with dementia and their carers a safe place in Nantwich town centre where they can come along for free and enjoy some fun activities and great company.

“Being able to decorate the tree in Nantwich town centre is a great way for us to let people know we are still here, and we very much remain focussed on our mission!

“A huge thank you to everyone who was able to help out, but in particular I would like to thank Nikki from Morrison’s Nantwich, Sue and Helen from the Soroptomists, Deb from Cheshire East Council, and Karen from Age UK.”

To see the tree, visit St Mary’s Church and if you would like any information about Creating Dementia Friendly Nantwich, visit the Facebook page @CDFNantwich or call Right at Home on 01270 257347.

Pic: Left to Right: Karen (Age UK), Alison (Healthwatch), Deb (Cheshire East), Sue and Helen (Soroptomist’s), Ben Selby (Right at Home South Cheshire)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings