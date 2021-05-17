Volunteers turn Nantwich tree blue to mark Dementia Action Week

Volunteers of Creating Dementia Friendly Nantwich are turning a town centre tree blue as part of Dementia Action Week.

They have decorated a tree outside St Mary’s Church in Nantwich in the colour blue, representing the Forget-Me-Not flower, the recognised symbol of Dementia Awareness.

The local group was founded by three local care organisations in 2018 and quickly grew to more than 20 volunteers, including several other local organisations.

Dementia Action Week runs from May 17 to 23.

Chair of the group and co-founder Ben Selby runs local home care company Right at Home South Cheshire.

He said: “It’s been a very challenging 18 months for the group during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning many of our efforts were paused.

“But we are now pushing forwards with our mission to make Nantwich a town that is Dementia Friendly.

“We are hoping to re-open our popular Thursday Club this summer, offering people with dementia and their carers a safe place in Nantwich town centre where they can come along for free and enjoy some fun activities and great company.

“Being able to decorate the tree in Nantwich town centre is a great way for us to let people know we are still here, and we very much remain focussed on our mission!

“A huge thank you to everyone who was able to help out, but in particular I would like to thank Nikki from Morrison’s Nantwich, Sue and Helen from the Soroptomists, Deb from Cheshire East Council, and Karen from Age UK.”

To see the tree, visit St Mary’s Church and if you would like any information about Creating Dementia Friendly Nantwich, visit the Facebook page @CDFNantwich or call Right at Home on 01270 257347.

Pic: Left to Right: Karen (Age UK), Alison (Healthwatch), Deb (Cheshire East), Sue and Helen (Soroptomist’s), Ben Selby (Right at Home South Cheshire)