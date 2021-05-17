17 mins ago
Two people rescued during chip pan fire at Wistaston house
9 hours ago
Volunteers turn Nantwich tree blue to mark Dementia Action Week
3 days ago
Nantwich mum wins backing for national Be Kind Awards
3 days ago
Police hunt attacker who targeted cyclist in Crewe
4 days ago
Leighton Hospital celebrates 40,000 Covid vaccine milestone
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Wistaston Allotments benefit from builder’s sales cabin donation

in Village News / Wistaston May 17, 2021
Wistaston Allotments - L-R Bellway's Lee Andrews, Geoff Bolt, Jacqueline Bolt, Peter Muirhead, Stewart Trigger & Mark Hulme (1)

Members of Wistaston Allotments on Wistaston Green Road have welcomed the delivery of an unused sales cabin from a local housebuilder.

The community of 40 members was searching for a suitable cabin for the allotment to hold monthly meetings, fundraising discussions and wider community events like open days.

It will also serve as a place to socialise as well as host competitions, including Best Plot plus the Flower and Vegetable Show.

The community also hopes to invite special needs children to the allotment to experience gardening therapy.

They contacted developers Bellway who are housebuilding nearby and received their unused sales cabin.

Geoff Bolt, manager of Wistaston Allotment, said: “Having been manager for the last 12 months, I have a vision for the future progress of our allotment community.

“The donation of the sales cabin is hugely helpful and we are very grateful.

“It enables us to achieve our ambitions as the sales cabin is the foundation stone for our future plans.

“We have already established a relationship with Wistaston Parish Council, and as partners, together we will promote and provide events for the wider community and local residents.

“We are also hoping that Special Needs Schools in the region can make use of the facilities too, in addition to the work we want to do with local children.”

Jenny Bell, sales director at Bellway North West, adds: “When Geoff contacted us, we were keen to help.

“The dedication he gives to the allotment and wider community is inspiring and by donating the sales cabin, we are delighted to help Geoff achieve his goals, both enhancing the allotment and giving something back to Wistaston residents.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings