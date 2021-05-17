Wistaston Allotments benefit from builder’s sales cabin donation

Members of Wistaston Allotments on Wistaston Green Road have welcomed the delivery of an unused sales cabin from a local housebuilder.

The community of 40 members was searching for a suitable cabin for the allotment to hold monthly meetings, fundraising discussions and wider community events like open days.

It will also serve as a place to socialise as well as host competitions, including Best Plot plus the Flower and Vegetable Show.

The community also hopes to invite special needs children to the allotment to experience gardening therapy.

They contacted developers Bellway who are housebuilding nearby and received their unused sales cabin.

Geoff Bolt, manager of Wistaston Allotment, said: “Having been manager for the last 12 months, I have a vision for the future progress of our allotment community.

“The donation of the sales cabin is hugely helpful and we are very grateful.

“It enables us to achieve our ambitions as the sales cabin is the foundation stone for our future plans.

“We have already established a relationship with Wistaston Parish Council, and as partners, together we will promote and provide events for the wider community and local residents.

“We are also hoping that Special Needs Schools in the region can make use of the facilities too, in addition to the work we want to do with local children.”

Jenny Bell, sales director at Bellway North West, adds: “When Geoff contacted us, we were keen to help.

“The dedication he gives to the allotment and wider community is inspiring and by donating the sales cabin, we are delighted to help Geoff achieve his goals, both enhancing the allotment and giving something back to Wistaston residents.”