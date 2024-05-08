Cheshire East Council and Crewe FC football club have signed a deal to spearhead a redevelopment scheme at King George V Playing Fields.

The agreement follows a formal selection process and involves creating a 3G artificial grass pitch and a refurbished pavilion at the playing fields in Crewe.

The council is to work with Crewe FC and the Football Foundation to oversee a £1.4 million partnership project.

Crewe FC will be the official football development partner.

It should provide third generation all-weather artificial playing surfaces and modern changing facilities.

The emphasis will be on inclusivity, appealing to both male and female players and people with disabilities.

Crewe FC has a large number of teams across all ages and abilities, including several women’s teams.

The redevelopment will future-proof the club, providing opportunities for more than 500 members and players.

It will rely on grant funding from the Football Foundation, and all other costs to be met by Crewe FC.

The scheme is subject to planning permission and an application will be submitted soon with a view to making a grant application in the autumn.

Cllr Mick Warren, Cheshire East Council’s chair of the council’s environment and communities committee, said: “This is a rare opportunity to update this expansive playing facility with a modern, all-weather artificial grass surface and a changing pavilion that meets today’s necessary high standards of provision.

“The council is pleased to be working with Crewe FC as our football development partner and I am sure this will encourage more people of all age groups, gender and abilities, to become active participants in the sport.”

Steve Parker, Crewe FC chairman, said: “This is fantastic news, not only for the club but for the wider football community, in Crewe.

“This partnership, in collaboration with Cheshire East Council, and the Football Foundation and the Cheshire FA, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to the continual development of grassroots football and a progression pathway for local children, young people and adults.”

Crewe & Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan also welcomed the project agreement.

He said: “Steve and the whole team of volunteers at Crewe FC have done an amazing job and this would not be happening without their dedication and commitment.

“They are passionate about the power of sport to benefit young people in all sorts of ways.

“I can’t wait to see this get underway and for even more young people to have the chance to get active and make friends-in the real world far away from any phone screen!”