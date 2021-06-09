Nantwich Camera Club – celebrates 40th anniversary in 2021

Nantwich Camera Club is celebrating its 40 anniversary this year – and hoping to meet again in person after a year of “remote” meetings, writes Jonathan White.

The club held its first meeting in The Gables on Beam Street on February 3, 1981.

But for more than a year now plans to celebrate the anniversary have been put on hold because of the pandemic.

“Even though the Zoom meetings have gone really well we are looking forward to hopefully resuming normal meetings in a club room,” said a spokesperson.

“And organising what, in effect, will be a joint anniversary/reunion celebration!”

In 1981, club President John Dodd and the late John Russell placed an advertisement in the Nantwich Chronicle inviting interested parties to a meeting in the Nantwich Library, with a view to starting a photography club in the town.

In excess of 70 people attended and soon after meetings starting, the club had more than 30 members.

More than a few of them still attend the Tuesday evening meetings and they have examples of their current work in an exhibition at Nantwich Museum.

The club’s first photographic exhibition was held in the Nantwich Library in 1983.

The following years they had to rely on being able to use empty shops in the town.

In 2002 they held their 21st anniversary exhibition in the Millennium Room at Nantwich Museum.

And this is where their 40th Anniversary Exhibition is now on show – the 11th exhibition at the museum in total.

A spokesperson said: “We exist to promote the hobby of photography among our members and any other interested parties; to provide the opportunity to develop expertise and social contact in pursuit of this.

“We do take photography seriously, but we do not lose sight of the fact that it is our hobby and that we enjoy it.

“You are very welcome to join us as a prospective member, or visiting guest, when our new season commences in September.”

The annual Nantwich Camera Club Photographic Exhibition (free admission), featuring a selection of members’ recent images, runs Thursday to Saturday (10.30am-4.30pm), until July 17 at Nantwich Museum on Pillory Street.

“We had prepared our exhibition prints when the Covid restrictions meant that the museum had to close to the public.

“Therefore, we are very pleased that the museum has been able to host our exhibition now it has reopened.”

For further information relating to Nantwich Camera Club, visit http://www.nantwichcameraclub.org.uk/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Nantwich-Camera-Club-656063094873092

(Images courtesy of Nantwich Camera Club)