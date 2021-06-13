7 hours ago
in Hankelow & Hatherton / Incident / News / Village News June 13, 2021
barn fire - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Fire crews from across South Cheshire tackled a large barn fire in Hatherton near Nantwich.

The blaze broke out at a farm off Audlem Road at around 11.20am yesterday (June 12)

Six appliances from Nantwich, Crewe, Audlem, Alsager, Middlewich and Winsford were called to the scene where they found a barn around 12 metres by 12 metres containing fertiliser and straw well alight.

One hose reel jet and one main jet were used to extinguish the flames.

Affected materials were removed from barn and are being damped down with water in a nearby field.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check the temperature of the scene.

A handover was then completed with the landowner.

No one was injured in the incident.

