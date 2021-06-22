19 hours ago
Nantwich Vipers women’s cricket team teach North of England final
20 hours ago
PICTURE SPECIAL: Work on new spine road and A51 bypass in Nantwich
1 day ago
Mobile Covid testing unit opens at Nantwich Town FC
2 days ago
Nantwich man accused of inciting sexual activity with child
2 days ago
Nantwich woman completes Olympic triathlon in aid of Scout group
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

READER’S LETTER: Bid to boost CEC councillors’ allowances “a disgrace”

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion June 22, 2021
allowances - chief executive appointed

Dear Editor,
The Labour-led coalition which currently runs Cheshire East Council has decided to promote a scheme which pays their own members more money, creating an extra cost for the tax payer.

Most councils use an Independent Remuneration Panel (IRP) to review councillors’ allowances from time to time.

This panel of experts costs a significant amount of money and the accepted protocol is for the council to either accept their recommendations or reduce the cost of them.

Cheshire East commissioned such a panel to recommend new allowances as the council moves from a Cabinet system to a committee system.

The Labour-led coalition is now recommending to full council that the IRP’s work is ignored, and that we should increase special responsibility allowances paid to certain councillors over and above the amount recommended by the panel.

Almost all the raised allowances in question will be paid to individuals who are members of the Labour-led coalition.

Despite simultaneously ignoring the IRP’s recommendation to pay a small allowance to opposition spokesmen on the service committees (they are cutting these to zero), the extra cost to the tax payer of these unnecessary changes to the IRP’s recommendations will be almost £8,000 a year.

On top of the many thousands of pounds wasted on employing the IRP, this should not be happening when the council’s funding is under intense strain due to the Covid pandemic.

It’s a disgrace, but typically Labour.

Yours,

Cllr Tony Dean
Cheshire East Council

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings