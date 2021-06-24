3 hours ago
READER’S LETTER: Tribute to Honorary Freeman David Brickhill

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion June 24, 2021
David Brickhill

Dear Editor,

I was greatly saddened to hear of the death of Honorary Freeman David Brickhill.

David was a remarkable man, who was an excellent long serving Councillor and a very loyal colleague.

He served with me on the Crewe and Nantwich Borough Council and the Cheshire East Council and we served together on the Cabinets of both Councils.

He also served on Cheshire County Council and as a Parish Councillor.

Altogether he served for over 40 years as a Councillor in Cheshire.

He has numerous achievements to his name in Local Government in Cheshire.

He had a truly exceptional record of service to the people of Cheshire.

In recognition of his tremendous service, David was made a Honorary Alderman and a Honorary Freeman of the Cheshire East Council, a rare double honour.

David was never dull and had forthright opinions about everything.

We didn’t always agree but we remained friends and loyal colleagues. They don’t make characters like David any more.

He will be greatly missed.

I would like to express my sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Yours,

Cllr. Brian Silvester
Cheshire East Honorary Alderman

