10 hours ago
More than 1,700 animal cruelty cases in Cheshire in five years
1 day ago
100-year-old earns title of Honorary Freewoman in Willaston
2 days ago
Walk-in vaccination centres to open amid rise in Cheshire East cases
3 days ago
Cheshire East child SEND services “transformed”, say inspectors
3 days ago
Nantwich Town players in pre-season training ahead of new campaign
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich “mumpreneurs” launch new arts and wellbeing holiday club

in Arts & Entertainment / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews July 5, 2021
holiday club - The Creative Hub Cheshire press release image

Two performing arts specialists and educators have launched a new Ofsted-approved arts and wellbeing holiday club at Nantwich Cricket Club.

Rachel Sinden, CEO of award-winning Play Pizzazz and Felicity Finch, owner of Stage Stars Cheshire, saw how the pandemic had challenged children’s mental health.

So they jumped at the chance to build fun arts-based activities which fill the gap.

Rachel and Fliss are trained teachers with more than 30 years’ experience of working creatively with children and young people.

Rachel penned the 5* reviewed picture book “Daisy’s Fuzzy Tummy” which supports children through Covid anxiety, and also set out the Outreach Department for the Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse.

Across Fliss’ 17-year career of teaching performing arts in the UK and in Europe, her passion is performing arts and supporting every child to flourish.

Fliss, mum to Jack (3) and Alice (5), said: “As soon as we started to discuss this venture, I knew Rachel and I were going to be an explosion of creativity!

“We have been able to create a really well-rounded day for our children filled with drama, dance, yoga, physical activities and arts & crafts.

“We use practical arts-based activities to celebrate amazing people and our awe-inspiring planet!

“Each day is themed so that the children get a real play-based learning experience.

“If you go to our Facebook page you will find all of our themed days for summer, including carnival day, space day and adventurer’s day to name a few.”

Rachel, mum to Eddie (5), added: “Fliss and I felt passionately that we should have a whole-child approach, catering for the needs of all our children and also supporting them in terms of resilience.

“Our children have missed out on so much during the pandemic, we wanted to create something that would give them some coping skills as well as a range of experiences.

“Because of this, our whole day is based around the five ways to wellbeing, with designated times to take notice, get active, learn, connect and give.”

Booking for the new club is via Eventbrite and can be accessed via the link Bit.ly/TheCreativeHubSummerThemes, contacting The Creative Hub on Facebook @thecreativehubcheshire or by emailing [email protected]

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Show all of Latest Listings