Nantwich “mumpreneurs” launch new arts and wellbeing holiday club

Two performing arts specialists and educators have launched a new Ofsted-approved arts and wellbeing holiday club at Nantwich Cricket Club.

Rachel Sinden, CEO of award-winning Play Pizzazz and Felicity Finch, owner of Stage Stars Cheshire, saw how the pandemic had challenged children’s mental health.

So they jumped at the chance to build fun arts-based activities which fill the gap.

Rachel and Fliss are trained teachers with more than 30 years’ experience of working creatively with children and young people.

Rachel penned the 5* reviewed picture book “Daisy’s Fuzzy Tummy” which supports children through Covid anxiety, and also set out the Outreach Department for the Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse.

Across Fliss’ 17-year career of teaching performing arts in the UK and in Europe, her passion is performing arts and supporting every child to flourish.

Fliss, mum to Jack (3) and Alice (5), said: “As soon as we started to discuss this venture, I knew Rachel and I were going to be an explosion of creativity!

“We have been able to create a really well-rounded day for our children filled with drama, dance, yoga, physical activities and arts & crafts.

“We use practical arts-based activities to celebrate amazing people and our awe-inspiring planet!

“Each day is themed so that the children get a real play-based learning experience.

“If you go to our Facebook page you will find all of our themed days for summer, including carnival day, space day and adventurer’s day to name a few.”

Rachel, mum to Eddie (5), added: “Fliss and I felt passionately that we should have a whole-child approach, catering for the needs of all our children and also supporting them in terms of resilience.

“Our children have missed out on so much during the pandemic, we wanted to create something that would give them some coping skills as well as a range of experiences.

“Because of this, our whole day is based around the five ways to wellbeing, with designated times to take notice, get active, learn, connect and give.”

Booking for the new club is via Eventbrite and can be accessed via the link Bit.ly/TheCreativeHubSummerThemes, contacting The Creative Hub on Facebook @thecreativehubcheshire or by emailing [email protected]