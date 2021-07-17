2 hours ago
Clubs and activities return to Nantwich Civic Hall

in Arts & Entertainment / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews July 17, 2021
Nantwich Civic Hall - June 2021 - forthcoming events (1) (1)

Nantwich Civic Hall will see a return of weekly clubs and activities as the final Covid pandemic restrictions are lifted on July 19.

From Monday, a programme of activities will restart during the daytime and followed by the welcome return of evening classes/clubs in the near future.

The Civic diary now also includes the new addition of the luncheon club, which for many years has taken place at The Gables.

This group is a lifeline to many elderly people in the town giving them a chance to meet and socialise and the Civic are delighted to be able to offer them a new, more suitable venue from September onwards.

Monday
Luncheon Club 11.30am – 1pm

Tuesday
50+ Club 10am – noon
Table Tennis & Bowls 1pm – 4pm
Ceroc (Jive & Salsa Dance Fusion) (TBC) 7.15pm – 11pm

Wednesday
Luncheon Club 11.30am – 1pm
Tea Dance 2pm – 4.30pm
AC Fusion Dance (Modern Line Dancing Club) (TBC) Beginners 6pm – 7pm
Beginners 7pm – 8pm
Main Class 8pm – 10.30pm

Thursday
Table Top Sales 8am – noon
Table Tennis 1.30pm – 4.30pm
Social Ballroom, Latin & 7.30pm – 10.30pm
Popular Sequence Dancing (TBC)

For full Civic Hall events listings, confirmation of start dates and more details on any of the activities visit www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01270 628633

