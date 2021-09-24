3 hours ago
Nantwich solicitors help raise £6,500 for Children’s Care Appeal

in Charity news / Health / Human Interest / News September 24, 2021
Children's care appeal - HSW & MCHC presentation (1)

A Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity fundraiser backed by Nantwich solicitors Hall Smith Whittingham has raised £6,500 for the Children’s Emergency Care Appeal.

Those who took part in the ‘Freedom Miles’ event ran, swam, jogged or walked their miles in their own time to raise money and received a bespoke t-shirt to wear with pride.

Emma Appleyard, Partner at HSW, said: “At Hall Smith Whittingham Solicitors we take great pleasure in getting involved with local charities which have such an impact in our local community.

“We were delighted to hear that Freedom Miles was such a big success.”

Carole Salmon, MCH Charity Community Fundraiser, added: “This was a new event in our fundraising calendar for 2021 and a huge hit!

“All the money raised is for the Children’s Emergency Care appeal which will help provide high-tech equipment and child friendly extras to make the Paediatric unit at Leighton Hospital the best it can be.”

To find out more about the appeal and how to get involved contact Carole Salmon, MCH Charity Community Fundraiser on 07467 687998 or email [email protected] or visit MCH Charity social media pages on Facebook and Twitter @mchcharity

(pic: Carole Salmon from Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity and Emma Appleyard from Hall Smith Whittingham cheque presentation)

