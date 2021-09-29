New Nantwich “Marina Artisan Market” makes waves

A new Marina Artisan Market is proving to be a hit with punters at Nantwich Marina & Canal Centre, writes Jonathan White.

The market features a range of artisan styles and arts, along with general traders, and takes place every two week at the Chester Road venue.

Stall holders include Baked by Gill, Apold Apothecary Handmade Soaps & Candles, Art on the cut, Mere & Meadow, Drink or draw, Lesley’s Crochets, Phil’s prints, Fiona’s Fairy Doors, Angie’s crystals and Fiona Williams art.

Singer-songwriter and guitar player Henry Myles has entertained visitors and stall holders.

There was free car parking and the Waterside Café Nantwich (open seven days a week) was popular with attendees.

The market was organised by Harvey, the son of local artist Tony Denton.

Harvey also runs ‘The Marina Gallery’ gallery-shop, a single storey wooden building which has opened at Nantwich Canal Centre, to sell Tony’s original hand painted artwork.

Harvey said: “I’m absolutely delighted with the feedback from visitors and stall holders, and the community continues to grow.

“Hopefully, the Nantwich Marina Artisan Market will find a place and be a part of the towns beating heart.”

The next ‘Marina Artisan Market’ takes place on Sunday 10th October 2021 (10am-4pm).

For further information visit Facebook, Instagram or phone: 07925768457.