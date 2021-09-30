39 mins ago
CEC councillors net £1.25 million in expenses and allowances
18 hours ago
More than 130 CEC care staff not fully vaccinated, figures show
18 hours ago
Nantwich Town release Jamie Lawrie after passing 100 appearances
21 hours ago
Nantwich singer Abbie Ozard returns for Words & Music Festival
2 days ago
Reaseheath and Sustainable Nantwich to host Zero Carbon Conference
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

CEC councillors net £1.25 million in expenses and allowances

in Human Interest / News / Politics September 30, 2021
expenses - Leader Cllr Sam Corcoran - mental health champions

Cheshire East councillors netted more than £1.25 million between them in expenses and allowances in 2020-21, latest figures show.

A basic allowance of £12,351 is paid to each of the 82 elected members, adding up to just short of £1 million.

And “special responsibility” allowances paid to those councillors taking on extra roles such as chairing committees amounted to around £245,000.

Travel expenses cost more than £6,200.

In total, £1,252,495.42 was paid out to councillors in 2020-21, despite the country being in lockdown for large parts of the year with travel banned or discouraged and meetings held virtually.

Council Leader and Labour Group Leader Sam Corcoran (pictured) netted the most, more than £39,000. He is also chair of the Corporate Policy Committee.

Deputy Leader of the Council Cllr Craig Browne received £31,455, including almost £2,000 in travel expenses.

He is also Leader of the Independent Group, chairs the Highways and Transport Committee and is vice-chair of the Appointments Committee.

Cllr Corcoran, Cheshire East Council chair of corporate policy committee, said: “These allowances represent a fair reimbursement for the time and personal costs incurred by elected members when carrying out their responsibilities on behalf of the council and the residents of Cheshire East.

“I wish to thank our democratic services team for their hard work in presenting this schedule of allowances in a timely manner.

“We are a large unitary authority, with 82 elected members and the total cost of allowances is proportionate and in line with most other unitary authorities in England.”

The allowances published cover the financial year from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021.

You can view the full expenses and allowances figures for CEC councillors in 2020-21 here.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
Show all of Latest Listings