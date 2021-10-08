Nantwich “Very Best in Stand Up” unveils stellar November line-up

The Very Best in Stand Up returns to the Nantwich Civic Hall with an absolutely stacked line-up next month.

Hosting the November 5 show will be Ninia Benjamin, making her Nantwich debut.

She will be familiar to many as one of the titular “4 Non Blondes” from BBC and Netflix’s hit sketch show.

Ninia has forged a reputation as one of the best comperes on the circuit with her likeable, bubbly persona.

Opening act is veteran comic Mike Gunn, who has appeared on Live At The Apollo and headlines clubs nationwide.

Next up is man of the moment Scott Bennett.

From supporting huge name comedians everywhere to performing the massively ‘Stand Up From The Shed’ throughout lockdown, Scott is one of the hottest acts on the circuit.

He has big things on the horizon having just recorded his Live At The Apollo debut.

And headline act is Adam Rowe, the razor sharp Liverpudlian who is among the most in demand headliners on the circuit.

With a massively popular podcast, a headline tour and an episode of Live At The Apollo about to air this autumn, organisers say this will likely be the last chance to see him in such an intimate environment.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £10 from civiccomedy.co.uk or from Nantwich Civic Hall box office or by calling 01270 628633 during office hours.

Tables are available with bookings of six or more tickets.