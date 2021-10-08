10 hours ago
Police probing serious assault appeal to trace Crewe man
10 hours ago
Covid cases in Cheshire East 10-14 yr olds “five times” higher than adults
11 hours ago
Nantwich “Very Best in Stand Up” unveils stellar November line-up
1 day ago
RSPCA appeal after cygnet killed by dog at Nantwich Lake
2 days ago
Nantwich Paralympic hero Andy Small earns Mornflake backing
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich “Very Best in Stand Up” unveils stellar November line-up

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews October 8, 2021
Adam Rowe - very best in stand up nantwich

The Very Best in Stand Up returns to the Nantwich Civic Hall with an absolutely stacked line-up next month.

Hosting the November 5 show will be Ninia Benjamin, making her Nantwich debut.

She will be familiar to many as one of the titular “4 Non Blondes” from BBC and Netflix’s hit sketch show.

Ninia has forged a reputation as one of the best comperes on the circuit with her likeable, bubbly persona.

Opening act is veteran comic Mike Gunn, who has appeared on Live At The Apollo and headlines clubs nationwide.

Next up is man of the moment Scott Bennett.

From supporting huge name comedians everywhere to performing the massively ‘Stand Up From The Shed’ throughout lockdown, Scott is one of the hottest acts on the circuit.

He has big things on the horizon having just recorded his Live At The Apollo debut.

And headline act is Adam Rowe, the razor sharp Liverpudlian who is among the most in demand headliners on the circuit.

With a massively popular podcast, a headline tour and an episode of Live At The Apollo about to air this autumn, organisers say this will likely be the last chance to see him in such an intimate environment.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £10 from civiccomedy.co.uk or from Nantwich Civic Hall box office or by calling 01270 628633 during office hours.

Tables are available with bookings of six or more tickets.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
Show all of Latest Listings