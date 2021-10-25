13 hours ago
CEC director of public health asks residents to mask up
Nantwich Town stunned by Morpeth second half fightback
Lives at risk under Cheshire East winter gritting policy, warn councillors
Councillors back bid for Crewe to be Great British Railways HQ
Wybunbury man found guilty of manslaughter of Audlem dad Adam Lovatt
in Health / Human Interest / News October 25, 2021
Bus passenger in mask (stock image) (1)

Cheshire East’s director of public health is urging residents to keep on wearing face masks when inside with people they don’t live with.

Latest Government figures show the rate of positive cases in Cheshire East as 704 per 100,000 population.

That is significantly higher than the rates per 100,000 population in the North West at 458 and 456 in England.

Dr Matt Tyrer, director of public health at Cheshire East Council, said: “Daily Covid-19 cases continue to rise nationally.

“Hospital admissions are also rising. There are more than 100 deaths a day in England.

“These numbers will sadly rise as cases continue to increase if we don’t all act now.

“It’s not a big sacrifice to make to keep everyone safer. Wear a mask particularly in crowded places such as supermarkets, unless you are exempt.

“Avoid crowded places, especially indoors.

“Make sure to ventilate well when you are indoors and get vaccinated for Covid and flu as soon as you can, including the Covid booster shot.

“The message to our residents is very clear. Minimise the risks by remaining cautious.

“It’s in our hands to help reduce the spread to protect ourselves and others, and the NHS, especially as we move into the really challenging winter months.”

To book or manage your coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination, go to the NHS website at: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or phone 119.

For information on where to get tested or pick up home testing kits visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/covid-testing or to order lateral flow test kits to be delivered to your home visit www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests

