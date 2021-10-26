A500 closed after car crash and fire near Cheerbrook

The A500 is closed after a car crashed and caught fire close to the Cheerbrook roundabout in Willaston, Nantwich.

The incident happened shortly before midday when it’s believed a vehicle came off the roundabout heading towards the M6.

The eastbound carriageway has been closed by emergency services while fire crews put out the flames before the vehicle could be recovered.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 11.35am police were called to reports of a collision on the A500 near Nantwich.

“The incident, which is believed to involve one vehicle, occurred near to Cheerbrook Roundabout.

“Police, fire and ambulance are in attendance at the scene and the road is currently closed eastbound as a result of the incident.

“The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

(Image courtesy of Nantwich News reader)