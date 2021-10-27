22 mins ago
Police appeal after driver killed in A500 accident at Cheerbrook

in Human Interest / Incident / News October 27, 2021
baby - police accident stokc image - by Lee Haywood - creative commons licence_censored

Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage after a driver was killed when a car crashed off the A500 at Cheerbrook roundabout in Nantwich.

The incident happened shortly after around 11.30am yesterday (Tuesday 26 October) when a silver car had come off the carriageway.

The vehicle landed in a field near Cheerbrook Roundabout, at the junction of the A51 and A500.

Police and fire attended the scene and on arrival they found the car was well alight at the side of the road.

Despite the efforts of all those involved, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification of the driver has not yet taken place.

Inquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cheshire police on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tua, quoiting IML 1117363.

