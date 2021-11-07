6 hours ago
Police make arrest after death of young Crewe man

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News November 7, 2021
Joshua spender - tribute

Police probing the death of a Crewe man after a collision with a van have made an arrest.

Joshua Spender (pictured) 23, was crossing the pedestrian crossing outside McDonalds in Macon Way when a vehicle collided with him.

A 29-year-old man from Market Drayton was arrested yesterday and remains in custody.

He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, driving without insurance and obstructing a police constable.

The incident which happened at 5.24pm on Friday (November 5).

Sgt Simon Degg, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers and detectives have been making extensive enquiries around the clock into this tragic incident and specialist officers are supporting the family who have been left distraught.

“If you have any information that may help, please come forward and help us with our enquiries.”

Yesterday, Joshua’s family paid tribute to the young Crewe Alex fan, a former student at Cheshire College and who also used to work at Leighton Hospital.

Anyone with information should contact police via the website quoting IML 1125388.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

