PICTURE SPECIAL: Nantwich Christmas Lights Switch On

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews November 20, 2021
The Nantwich Christmas lights are turned on (2) (1)

The Nantwich Christmas Lights Switch On was enjoyed by thousands of people last night, writes Jonathan White.

The event, organised by Nantwich Town Council, took place in the Town Square with community radio station The Cat 107.9 FM compering from 3pm.

It included live performances on a stage area in the evening from local singer Megan Lee, accompanied by Nigel Stonier, and Electromantics.

Electromantics performed a set recreating songs by the artists Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Blancmange, Kraftwerk, Gary Numan, New Order, Howard Jones, OMD, and Depeche Mode, reaching a crescendo with Soft Cell’s ‘Say Hello, Wave Goodbye’.

Before the switch on at 7.40pm, Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock thanked the sponsors, organisers and everyone who attended for supporting the event.

Father Christmas also made an appearance with a baby ‘reindeer’.

Lights - Father Christmas with a baby ‘reindeer’ (1)

A countdown ensued before the Applewood Independent Christmas Tree and the town’s Christmas lights were turned on by the Mayor, along with sponsors Applewood Independent, Alpha Omega Security and McCarthy Stone.

Refreshments were available from stalls and the Nantwich Bookshop and Coffee Lounge.

There was also a festive market from noon onwards selling a selection of gifts, treats and food, setting a festive scene along Churchyardside.

The event was enjoyed by several thousand people in dry, crisp weather.

(All images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Churchyardside festive market (1)

The Nantwich Christmas lights are turned on (1) (1)

Nantwich Christmas lights with St Marys Church in the background (1)

Megan Lee accompanied by Nigel Stonier (1)

Mayor of Nantwich Councillor Stuart Bostock speaks prior to the Nantwich Lights switch on (1)

Electromantics (1)

Nantwich Civic Hall frontage lit up (1)

Welcome to Nantwich light arrangement (1)

