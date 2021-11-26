Hope House “Santa Dash” returns to Nantwich in December

Hundreds of Santas will be returning to Nantwich in December for the Hope House Children’s Hospices “Santa Dash”.

It’s the 10th year of the event, and this year will take place on December 12 at a new location, Reaseheath College.

Last year the event went virtual due to the Covid lockdown restrictions.

Hospice fundraiser Hannah Robinson said: “The Santa Dash is a highlight in our calendar every year and we are absolutely delighted to be able to hold this event in person again, especially for our tenth anniversary.

“Over the last decade, the Santa Dash has been made such a huge success thanks to the people who attend.

“It’s always a lot of fun and a great way to kick off the festive season.

“Places will be limited so make sure you sign up early to avoid missing out on this festive run.”

The event has raised more than £40,000 over the last decade to support seriously ill children and their families across Cheshire, Shropshire, North Wales and Powys.

For the first time the charity is also expanding and launching a new Santa Dash for the same date in Rhyl, North Wales.

If you are unable to attend the event then you can still take part, with virtual places being made available once again this year.

The event is sponsored by Tarporley-based recycling experts RUK.com.

Registration for the Nantwich Santa Dash and Virtual Santa Dash is £10 for adults and £5 for children, with all those entering getting a Santa hat, goodie bag and of course a special medal.

Places are limited so to sign up visit hopehouse.org.uk/santa or call the fundraising office on 01492 596 581.