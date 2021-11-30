Residents angry over Coole Lane removal from CEC gritting route

Residents angry over Coole Lane’s removal from winter gritting routes say it had an immediate chaotic impact on the busy rural road, writes David Harrison.

The first major cold snap of the winter led to a temporary closure of the road which connects Nantwich and Audlem after police were called to an accident yesterday (November 29).

It involved a car and a farm tractor, leading to serious damage to a bridge.

There were no reports of injuries, but police had to close the lane so damage could be cleared from the road.

One resident described the road surface as “treacherous” and said a policeman who attended the scene said it was difficult to drive safely above 15 mph.

Coole Lane has been removed from Cheshire East Council’s gritting routes following a review earlier this year.

At the time, Cllr Craig Browne, chair of the highways and transport committee, said: “The code of practice requires that we focus our efforts on gritting roads where there is higher risk and we will continue to provide an effective and responsive service – as the safety of our road users is paramount.”

But the cost-cutting exercise has been condemned by residents who feel the criteria for gritting dangerous roads was not properly applied to Coole Lane which is more than five miles long.

Four grit bins intended to serve the route were recently provided by Highways.

Cllr Rachel Bailey, speaking on the Coole Lane Residents’ Facebook page, said: “A flawed formula and the disregard for pertinent comments from people living in the area has resulted in Coole Lane being removed as a designated gritting route.

“It now seems the impact on safety is recognised in that Cheshire East Council will provide four grit bins …for the whole length of Coole Lane.”

One furious resident said: “The lane is very busy as it is.

“The number of cars, caravans and tractors increases each year making it dangerous.

“What are we supposed to do with these bins? Take a shovel in our cars? It’s a farce.

“And look what happens as soon as there is ice. Accidents.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured – or worse.”

We have contacted Cheshire East Council for a comment.

